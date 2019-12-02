More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Duluth
Massive snowstorm swamps Duluth
Residents of Duluth and nearby Superior are digging out from a whopper of a snowstorm.
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 3
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 3
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and milder, high 34
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Dalvin Cook: 'I'll be good to go'
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook talks about the shoulder injury that knocked him out of the team's loss to the Seahawks on Monday night.
Gophers
Gophers players and Pitino talk win over Clemson
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Marcus Carr and Daniel Oturu talk Monday after beating Clemson.