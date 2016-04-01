More from Star Tribune
Markets Right Now: Stocks are off to mixed start
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Business
US factory output jumped 1.2 percent in February
U.S. factory output jumped last month, led by big gains in the production of cars, computers and furniture.
Eat & Drink
Brass Foundry Brewing shifts from downtown Mpls. to Minnetonka business park
It had plans to open in the only single-family house in downtown Minneapolis near U.S. Bank Stadium, but now is going in near I-494 and Hwy. 62.
National
Trump jokes 'who's next?' as tumult engulfs his White House
President Donald Trump consumed Thursday morning's TV headlines with amusement. Reports of tumult in the administration were at a feverish pitch — even on his beloved Fox News — as the president reflected on the latest staff departures during an Oval Office conversation with Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff John Kelly.
Housing
US housing starts fell 7 percent in February
Homebuilders broke ground on fewer apartment complexes in February, causing overall housing starts to fall 7 percent.
