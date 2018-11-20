More from Star Tribune
National
Clerks warn GOP primary plan "impossible" to implement
Municipal clerks say Republican plans to move Wisconsin's 2020 presidential primary would create so many headaches it would be impossible to implement.
Local
Coal train derails in northwestern Minnesota, no one injured
Public asked to stay out of the area during cleanup, track repair.
North Metro
Gunfire from family hunting deer in Aitkin County kills man in party
The Twin Cities man was pronounced dead at the scene.
National
Report: School referendums approved break records in 2018
School referendums approved by voters in Wisconsin this year have broken records for total amount and percentage passed.
Local
Authorities probe death of deer hunter in Aitkin County
The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the weekend death of a hunter.
