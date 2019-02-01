More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Chef lifts ban on "Make America Great Again" caps
A San Francisco Bay Area restaurant owner who was criticized after saying he would refuse service to anyone wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap has apologized and reversed course, saying Friday his restaurant will keep serving everyone.
Business
Super Bowl marketing ratchets down for Twin Cities
Local agencies aren't spearheading national spots during this year's Super Bowl broadcast.
Business
Family made billions on opioid as crisis raged, filing says
The family behind OxyContin raked in billions of dollars as it pushed to keep patients on the powerful painkiller longer despite evidence that the drug was helping to fuel the nation's deadly opioid crisis, Massachusetts authorities allege in newly public court documents.
National
Vermont House passes 92-percent e-cigarette tax
The Vermont House on Friday passed legislation that would impose a 92-percent excise tax on e-cigarettes as a way to dissuade teens from vaping.
National
Judge dismisses Maryland suit seeking to protect health law
A federal judge on Friday dismissed a Maryland lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration for what it portrayed as recurring efforts to dismantle the national health care law and chase people away from coverage.
