Nation
Teen says he's a missing Illinois boy
Authorities in suburban Cincinnati say a teenage boy claimed to have escaped Wednesday morning in southwestern Ohio after being kidnapped.
Nation
IPWhoa: What to know before joining this year's IPO parade
We use Uber to go places, Slack to chat with co-workers and Pinterest to save our favorite ideas. Why not own a piece of these…
Nation
Officials: No apparent reason gunman fatally shot 3, himself
Authorities say they can find no reason a drunken gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania hotel bar, killing two men and wounding a woman before breaking into a home where he fatally shot another man before killing himself.
Nation
Mormons repeal ban on baptisms for children of gay parents
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday repealed rules unveiled in 2015 that banned baptisms for children of gay parents and made gay marriage a sin worthy of expulsion.
Variety
Massachusetts won't score students on slavery essay question
Massachusetts education officials have decided on the unusual step of not scoring 10th grade students on a statewide exam question that some considered racially insensitive.