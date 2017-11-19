John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner bask in applause after winning the Olympic trials for curling. Shuster, George and Landsteiner live in the Duluth area and are the first men with Minnesota connections to make the 2018 Olympic team.

John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner bask in applause after winning the Olympic trials for curling. Shuster, George and Landsteiner live in the Duluth area and are the first men with Minnesota connections to make the 2018 Olympic team.