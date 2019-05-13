More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins option Cave to Class AAA before Monday's game vs. Angels
Nelson Cruz was set to have an MRI on his sore left wrist before the opener of a three-game series at Target Field.
Vikings
Longtime NFL coach Gunther Cunningham dies at 72
Gunther Cunningham's life would have been vastly different had his family not emigrated from postwar Germany, settling in California when he was a young boy.
West Metro
MLB pitcher turned accountant admits stealing at least $145K from Fridley business
He pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers and closed out his career with the Twins' Class AAA team.
Golf
Justin Thomas withdraws from PGA with wrist injury
Justin Thomas has withdrawn from the PGA Championship with a wrist injury, the first time he has missed a major since his rookie season.
Vikings
Vikings' Rudolph hopes for quick resolution to contract issue
Kyle Rudolph reiterated his desire to stay with the Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer said he'd like him to stay "but sometimes business gets in the way."