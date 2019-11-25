More from Star Tribune
Movies
Review: 'Queen & Slim' is romantic, urgent and beautiful
Rarely has a Tinder date ended so poorly than the one shown in "Queen & Slim." Even more rarely has a bad Tinder date produced…
Books
Author Lee Child explores origins of hero concept
"The Hero," TLS, by Lee Child"The Hero," a non-fiction essay by author Lee Child, opens with Child looking at language and how words have different…
National
Melania Trump receives official White House Christmas tree
Melania Trump opened the holiday season in the nation's capital Monday by accepting delivery of the official White House Christmas tree.
Variety
Family of slain Utah woman says school didn't protect her
The parents of a University of Utah student and track athlete who was fatally shot on campus are fighting a claim by the college that their lawsuit should be dismissed because their daughter's killer wasn't a student.
Variety
Disturbing the peace? 5 hikes to avoid Yosemite crowds
Dappled sunlight kisses the valley floor of Yosemite National Park. Granite monoliths, gushing waterfalls and giant sequoias abound. The wilderness is calling.