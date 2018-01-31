More from Star Tribune
Correction: Lynx-Wright story
In a story March 13 about the Minnesota Lynx signing free-agent guard Tanisha Wright, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Wright just completed her first season as an assistant coach at the University of North Carolina. She spent that season as an assistant at UNC Charlotte, not UNC.
Wild
Connor scores twice, Jets beat Blackhawks 6-2
Kyle Connor hasn't looked ahead all season and he's not about to start doing it now.
Wolves
Jokic turns in triple-double, Nuggets beat Pistons 120-113
Nikola Jokic was cool after his eighth triple-double of the season.
Vikings
Souhan: The cost of stability at quarterback for Vikings? It's priceless
Many opinions surround the Vikings' decision to hand Kirk Cousins $84 million to take over as quarterback. But this is a franchise that desperately needed to take a chance.
Vikings
Craig: Satisfaction guaranteed? Cousins' contract might not become NFL trend
Kirk Cousins' contract is unprecedented, but such secure deals might not be the wave of the future.
