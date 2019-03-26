More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins pitching: Familiar staff, new spin
Twins pitching has been the American League's least effective over the past decade. Yet the optimism in the clubhouse, in the dugout and in the bullpen about the 2019 staff is relentlessly buoyant and earnestly sincere.
Twins
Twins roster nearly set as Ryne Harper makes the team
The veteran reliever, who turns 30 on Wednesday, has yet to debut in the major leagues. He earned his spot by not allowing a run this spring.
Wolves
Final exam? Saunders to test Wolves' versatility in final games
Interim coach Ryan Saunders said he will do some experimentation to see how some players fare in unusual situations over the final nine games of the season.
Wild
Another empty effort as Wild blanked by Predators
The team surrendered a shorthanded goal to stay two points behind Colorado.for the final playoff berth while being shut out for the eighth time this season.
Sports
Column: IOC must wield big stick to clean up weightlifting
No carrots. To save weightlifting from the rot of doping, the International Olympic Committee must continue to wield the big stick.