Working on harmonies for 'Don't Call It Love'
Messersmith called in his two most trusted collaborators on recent albums, producer/utility player Andy Thompson and guitarist Brian Tighe, to help flesh out the songs.
Messersmith: 'I definitely don't want to be sued by Neil Diamond'
"Purple Hearts," a buoyantly poppy but not-so-sweet track about two miscreants trying to find love, wound up sounding like Diamond's "Sweet Caroline."
'Monday You're Not So Bad' rehearsal
Messersmith rehearses "Monday You're Not So Bad" with his band in preparation for the recording studio on February 14, 2016.
'Late Stage Capitalism' from start to vinyl
Jeremy Messersmith gave us an unprecedented look at what it takes to put a record in 2018, starting with rough demos on up to release day — 2½ years and one Neil Diamond legal matter later.
Recording 'Monday You're Not So Bad' in the studio
Messersmith and his band head to Flowers Studio, the Uptown recording studio owned by veteran Polara/BNLX rocker and producer Ed Ackerson. January, 2016.
