World
Yemen's president in letter to UN chief criticizes his envoy
Yemen's internationally recognized president sent a letter to the U.N. secretary-general criticizing his envoy to the war-torn Arab country over allegedly siding with Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, the president's office said Friday.
World
The Latest: French far-right leader says Brexit must happen
The Latest on Brexit and Britain's political crisis (all times local):
World
Lebanese Cabinet agrees on 2019 austerity budget
A Lebanese Cabinet minister says the government has agreed on a 2019 budget, wrapping up weeks of haggling over an austerity budget that aims to cut public spending and reduce the deficit.
World
Theresa May: A prime minister defined and defeated by Brexit
Theresa May became prime minister in 2016 with one overriding goal: to lead Britain out of the European Union.
World
Fire in tutoring center kills 17 students in western India
At least 17 teenage students were killed in a fire that broke out Friday in a tutoring center in the western Indian city of Surat, police said.