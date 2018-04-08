More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Nearly 50 Indonesians dead in April from bootleg liquor
Nearly 50 people have died in a little more than a week after drinking bootleg liquor in western Indonesia, including Jakarta, the capital, officials said Monday.
World
Another former South Korean leader charged with corruption
Former President Lee Myung-bak was indicted on bribery, embezzlement and other charges Monday, becoming the latest South Korean leader arrested or entangled in scandals at the close of their terms or after leaving office.
World
Pakistan launches new polio vaccination drive
A Pakistani official says authorities have launched a new polio vaccination drive, aiming to reach 38.7 million children under the age of 5.
World
Transgender weightlifter Hubbard injured in competition
They said she was unbeatable.
World
The Latest: Syrian monitors say 14 killed in air base strike
The Latest on the situation on Syria (all times local):
