There was a very bizarre situation in Atlanta on Saturday involving Dwight Howard and Stickum spray. The AJC's Chris Vivlamore had a front row seat and discusses it all with CineSport's Noah Coslov.

There was a very bizarre situation in Atlanta on Saturday involving Dwight Howard and Stickum spray. The AJC's Chris Vivlamore had a front row seat and discusses it all with CineSport's Noah Coslov.