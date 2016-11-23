After a man was fatally shot early Wednesday at a home in Prior Lake, three suspects fled from the scene in a car, and one of them was shot and wounded by Eden Prairie officers at an Edina highway exit ramp Wednesday morning.

After a man was fatally shot early Wednesday at a home in Prior Lake, three suspects fled from the scene in a car, and one of them was shot and wounded by Eden Prairie officers at an Edina highway exit ramp Wednesday morning.