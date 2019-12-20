More from Star Tribune
West Metro
Freeman: No charges against U wrestlers in sex assault case
The Hennepin County attorney said there was "inadequate evidence" to prosecute. The two wrestlers were arrested in June.
St. Paul
Thieves caught on video robbing woman in St. Paul, dragging her with car
The brazen theft occurred outside Hmong Village. The victim was dragged for nearly 75 yards.
Local
Police: Man accused in fatal St. Paul domestic shooting faces new murder charges in Minneapolis
The suspect, 28-year-old Shakee Shabazz Miller-Brantley, remained in custody on Friday.
National
Wisconsin Republicans considering property tax cut in 2020
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature are considering a property tax cut proposal that would be introduced early in 2020, the leader of the state Senate said Friday.
Local
Concessions equipment auction at U.S. Bank Stadium brings $45,000
Money goes into the concessions capital reserve fund for future needs.