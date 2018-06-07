More from Star Tribune
4 blue states sue Washington over GOP tax overhaul
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland sued the federal government over the Republican-led tax overhaul Tuesday, alleging the new law championed by President Donald Trump unfairly singles out high-tax blue states.
Report touts progress, but riot survivor blames officials
Patricia May had a feeling of dread when she reported to work at Delaware's maximum-security prison last year. For months, she'd worried about her safety after being assigned to C Building at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.
Ex-New York senator and son convicted of bribery, extortion
A former New York state Senate leader and his son have been convicted of bribery and extortion charges at their federal corruption trial.
Man described by sheriff as serial killer suspect arrested
Sheriff's deputies in Houston acting on a tip from a caller Tuesday arrested a suspected serial killer linked to the deaths of three people.
Stray bullet strikes, kills 9-year-old girl inside her home
Authorities say a stray bullet struck and killed a 9-year-old girl inside her southern New Jersey home.
