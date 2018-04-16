More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump seeks to limit access to records seized in FBI raid
Porn actress Stormy Daniels is expected to attend a court hearing Monday where a federal judge is considering how to review materials that the FBI seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer to determine whether they should be protected by attorney-client privilege.
Variety
Tech, industrial stocks are big gainers as US indexes rally
U.S. stocks were broadly higher in midday trading Monday, adding to the market's gains last week. Technology companies, industrial firms and health care stocks accounted…
Celebrities
The Latest: Cosby accuser denies knowing key defense witness
The Latest on the Bill Cosby sexual-assault retrial (all times local):
National
The Latest: Trump's personal attorney arrives at courthouse
The Latest on efforts by President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer to stop criminal prosecutors from reviewing materials seized in raids before they have a chance to review them for potential breach of attorney-client privilege. (all times local):
Variety
The Latest: Authorities release names of slain inmates
The Latest on prison riots that killed seven inmates in South Carolina (all times local):
