Lois Riess, 56, is shown patronizing the Smokin' Oyster Brewery in Fort Myers about 5:40 p.m. on April 5, just days before sheriff's deputies believe she killed and stole the identity of a woman who has a similar appearance.

Lois Riess, 56, is shown patronizing the Smokin' Oyster Brewery in Fort Myers about 5:40 p.m. on April 5, just days before sheriff's deputies believe she killed and stole the identity of a woman who has a similar appearance.