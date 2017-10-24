The video shows two suspects wearing similar masks (ape or monkey) and heavy clothing. Both suspects are carrying a duffel or shoulder bag. We are asking the public to focus on the suspect's physical appearance, clothing, footwear, and items being carried. The larger suspect has a distinctive walk.

