Lawmaker's 'lonely ship' fills as support for cannabis grows
Elected as state representative for the 48th Assembly District, Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, has been "legislating through listening" to her 60,000 constituents since 2012. The stories and concerns she heard from voters in her district have launched Sargent on an unexpected journey, sending her on a mission that she never anticipated when she first ran for office.
Minnesota homeowners haven't embraced electric heat yet
A widespread switch from gas to electric heat that some experts say will be crucial for achieving Minnesota's carbon emission goals isn't happening just yet.
Stan Lee's former manager arrested on elder abuse charges
A former business manager of Stan Lee was arrested Saturday on elder abuse charges involving the late comic book legend.
Hate makes a comeback in the Pacific Northwest
Nearly two decades after the Aryan Nations' Idaho compound was demolished, far-right extremists are maintaining a presence in the Pacific Northwest.
At the spelling bee, the most common sound is the toughest
The word that knocked runner-up Naysa Modi out of last year's Scripps National Spelling Bee was "Bewusstseinslage" — one of those flashy, impossible-sounding German-derived words that make the audience gasp when they are announced.