Perched precariously on his surfboard, a 23-year-old from Hawaii rode a wave off the coast of Namibia, on the western shore of Africa, for 120 straight seconds, spanning nearly a mile and staying upright as he traveled through an unheard-of eight barrels _ the hollow formed by the curve of the wave as it breaks over the rider's head.

