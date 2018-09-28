More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts
Sculpture park founder fired for 'inappropriate conduct' toward young woman
The board of Franconia Sculpture Park, near Taylors Falls, made the unusual disclosure in response to demands for the return of former CEO John Hock.
St. Paul
Cleared by inspectors, St. Paul's Double Dragon grocery to reopen
St. Paul lifted the condemnation order for Double Dragon Foods on Friday.
Minneapolis
Ann Sandell, founder of Minneapolis' Love Power Church, dies at 86
A painting of Jesus already adorned the two-story brick building at Washington Avenue and 14th Avenue S. in Minneapolis when Love Power Church began renting…
Inspired
Joan Steffend's new mission: Spreading kindness through cards
The former KARE anchor and HGTV host is making it her business to gently ask about your kindness status, and give an occasional nudge.
Local
Supporters of sexual assault survivors rally in Minneapolis
A rally was held outside Sen. Klobuchar's downtown Minneapolis office Friday in support of sexual assault survivors and against the Kavanaugh confirmation.
