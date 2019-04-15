More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Star Tribune 'Denied Justice' series named Pulitzer finalist
A team of Star Tribune journalists was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist Monday in the local reporting category for a series of stories on Minnesota's widespread failings in the investigation and prosecution of sexual assault.
Minneapolis
MPD sergeant: Noor appeared 'detached' after shooting
Sgt. Jarrod Kunze took the stand Monday afternoon as Noor's murder trial entered its third week.
Minneapolis
Twin Cities man could 'hear the gasps' as he saw Notre Dame Cathedral ablaze
A Twin Cities man found himself among stunned onlookers Monday as the famed spire that has long pierced the Parisian sky from atop the Notre Dame Cathedral collapsed in an orange crackle.
South Metro
County historical societies are bringing fresh energy to yesterday's stories
Hands-on activities, tours in unexpected locations help boost attendance.
Local
Drummer Eric 'Edgar' Barnes, founder of Midwest Art Catalyst, dies at 49
Eric Gary Barnes thought his first name sounded too much like “ear ache” for his liking. So he chose Edgar Burn, a name that stuck…