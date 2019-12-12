More from Star Tribune
US says it won't accept North Korea-set nuclear deadline
A senior U.S. diplomat said Monday that Washington won't accept a year-end deadline set by North Korea to make concessions in stalled nuclear talks and urged Pyongyang to return to a negotiating table immediately.
World
Rescuers search building rubble after Philippines earthquake
Search and rescue efforts continued Monday at a three-story building in the southern Philippines that collapsed in a strong earthquake.
World
Standing ovation in Milan for Domingo's 50th anniversary
Opera star Placido Domingo received a standing ovation for his 50th anniversary gala concert at La Scala on Sunday and returned the appreciation with a rare a cappella performance.
World
New Zealand observes silence 1 week after volcano killed 18
New Zealanders observed a minute's silence on Monday at the moment that a volcano erupted a week earlier, killing 18 people and leaving others with severe burns.
World
Protests turn violent for 2nd day in Lebanon's capital
Lebanese security forces fired tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons Sunday to disperse hundreds of protesters for a second straight day, ending what started as a peaceful rally in defiance of the toughest crackdown on anti-government demonstrations in two months.