Little Noah Gorenflo was surrounded by superheroes at his 1-year birthday party thrown by his parents Michelle Anderson and Joe Garenflo with the help of Wishes & More. Noah has a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy called Myotubular Myopathy, and spent the first four months of his life in NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).

