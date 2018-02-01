More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Connor scores twice, Jets beat Blackhawks 6-2
Kyle Connor hasn't looked ahead all season and he's not about to start doing it now.
Wolves
Jokic turns in triple-double, Nuggets beat Pistons 120-113
Nikola Jokic was cool after his eighth triple-double of the season.
Vikings
Souhan: The cost of stability at quarterback for Vikings? It's priceless
Many opinions surround the Vikings' decision to hand Kirk Cousins $84 million to take over as quarterback. But this is a franchise that desperately needed to take a chance.
Vikings
Craig: Satisfaction guaranteed? Cousins' contract might not become NFL trend
Kirk Cousins' contract is unprecedented, but such secure deals might not be the wave of the future.
Sports
A deal that's unsurpassed
The Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins, center, flanked by coach Mike Zimmer, left, and General Manager Rick Spielman, to the richest guaranteed contract in NFL…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.