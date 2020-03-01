More from Star Tribune
Twins
With season in doubt, Japan's baseball taps virus experts
The opening of the Japanese baseball season is in doubt because of the outbreak of the new virus, officials said Monday, as the nation's baseball and soccer leagues tapped three medical experts as advisers.
Sports
Q&A: What's next for the Tokyo Olympics as virus spreads?
The spreading virus from China has been reported in more than 60 countries and puts the Tokyo Olympics at risk. The Olympics are to open on July 24 — less than five months away. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 25.
Wolves
Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Miami after a 41-20 game
Milwaukee Bucks (52-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (38-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference)Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the…
Wolves
Russell, Timberwolves take on the Pelicans
Minnesota Timberwolves (17-42, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-34, ninth in the Western Conference)New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: New…
Sports
Baseball's final Olympic qualifying event postponed to June
Baseball's final qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed from April to June because of concerns over the virus outbreak that has infected nearly 89,000 people and caused more than 3,000 deaths, mostly in China.