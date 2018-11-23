More from Star Tribune
Golf
Rai extends lead at Hong Kong Open
Aaron Rai shot a 2-under 68 Saturday in the third round to extend his lead from four to six strokes at the Hong Kong Open.
Gophers
Bell scores 18, U women's basketball thumps Cornell by 20
The No. 23 Gophers improved to 5-0 after a one-sided win at home over the Big Red.
Gophers
Gophers fall to Penn State in five sets in volleyball
The third-ranked Gophers' dream of an unbeaten season in Big Ten volleyball ended on Friday night with a five-set loss.
Golf
Belgians take big 3rd-round lead at World Cup of Golf
A pair of twenty-somethings named Thomas has Belgium on the cusp of its first victory in the World Cup of Golf.
Golf
World Cup: Ancer seems to have the answer in Australia
Abraham Ancer won last week's Australian Open in Sydney and with his teammate Roberto Diaz is tied for second at the World Cup, five strokes behind Belgium going into the final round.
