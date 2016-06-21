The 43rd Annual Back to the 50s street rod weekend exhibition welcomed over 11,000 street rods to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday. Cars of all shapes, sizes and designs from an estimated 42 states and three Canadian provinces traversed through the fairgrounds to bring back memories of old.

