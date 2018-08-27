More from Star Tribune
Ex-Fiat Chrysler exec gets 5 ½ years in union bribery case
A former Fiat Chrysler executive was sentenced to 5 ½ years in federal prison Monday in a scheme to curry favor with union officials by showering them with cash and gifts.
National
Stocks rise as US, Mexico announce preliminary trade deal
Stocks posted solid gains on Monday, sending the Nasdaq composite index above 8,000 for the first time, after the White House said it has reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico on replacing the NAFTA trade deal.
Variety
How our food critic tackles 40 new Minnesota State Fair foods in one day
For 20 years, Rick Nelson has walked calmly into the fair's chaos of consumables and separated the edible from the inedible.
Books
Alice Paul Tapper, daughter of Jake, has picture book coming
Jake Tapper isn't the only author in his family.
National
Tofurky sues to stop Missouri law over meat terminology
Vegetarian food-maker Tofurky filed a lawsuit in Missouri on Monday seeking to defend its right to describe its products with meat terminology such as "sausage" and "hot dogs," as long as the packaging makes clear what the ingredients are.
