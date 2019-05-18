More from Star Tribune
Stratasys' 3-D printing prowess hits the red carpet
"Missing Link," an animated motion picture, features 3-D printed characters made entirely on Minnesota company Stratasys' machines.
Morning forecast: Showers and storms, high 51
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Perez: I'm surprising teams that know me
Twins lefthander Martin Perez, who improved to 6-1 on Friday, says teams that saw him a lot during his eight years with the Rangers seem surprised by all his changes this year.
Gophers' Trachsel on beating North Dakota State
Gophers coach Jamie Trachsel talked about her team defeating the Bison 3-0 in an NCAA regional game at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on Friday night.
Evening forecast: Low of 46; breezy with periods of rain, sometimes heavy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast