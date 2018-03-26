More from Star Tribune
Spokesman: Trump still has confidence in Shulkin
A White House spokesman says the president still has confidence in embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.
The Latest: Daniels' lawyer won't detail evidence of affair
The Latest on adult film star Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump (all times local):
Students press for tougher gun laws with walk to Janesville
Students from across the state are attempting to build off the momentum of the weekend demonstrations against gun violence by walking from Madison to Janesville, the hometown of U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Numerous redistricting challenges pending in courts
The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday on a lawsuit alleging partisan gerrymandering in the drawing of a Maryland congressional district. Eight…
Porn star reveals details about alleged encounter with Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006, telling her story in a highly anticipated interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday.
