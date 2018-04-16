More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Lawsuit dropped between Elaine Wynn and ex's former company
A six-year boardroom battle ended Monday with a settlement involving the Las Vegas company founded by embattled former casino mogul Steve Wynn and his ex-wife.
National
The Latest: Kauai campers stranded after massive storm
The Latest on severe flooding on the Hawaiian island of Kauai (all times local):
National
The Latest: Greitens campaign pays $25,000 to law firm
The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):
National
What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
President Donald Trump and his allies have hit a new level of anxiety after the raid on his personal attorney's office, fearful of deeper exposure for Trump, his inner circle and his adult children — and more than concerned that they don't know exactly what is in those records and electronic devices seized last week.
National
Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity
A legal fight over what should happen to records the FBI seized from President Donald Trump's personal attorney took a surprise twist Monday when the lawyer, Michael Cohen, was forced to reveal a secret — that he had also done legal work for Fox News host Sean Hannity.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.