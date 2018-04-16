Porn actress Stormy Daniels and her lawyer arrived at court in New York on Monday where a U.S. judge is hearing arguments about President Donald Trump's extraordinary request that he be allowed to review records seized from his personal lawyer's office as part of a criminal investigation before they are examined by prosecutors.

