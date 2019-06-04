More from Star Tribune
BC-BKL--Lynx-Storm
Jewell Loyd scored 19 points, Jordin Canada had a career-high 17 points and seven assists and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-77 on Tuesday night.
State approves $4M to build National Loon Center in Crosslake
The center will need to raise $6 million before construction can begin.
Who won the Iron Throne? A retired Richfield couple
Ken and Gail Janes were chosen randomly from among 65,000 entrants to win a life-size duplicate of the prize from "Game of Thrones."