Pearl Harbor vet's interment to be last on sunken Arizona
On Dec. 7, 1941, then-21-year-old Lauren Bruner was the second-to-last man to escape the burning wreckage of the USS Arizona after a Japanese plane dropped a bomb that ignited an enormous explosion in the battleship's ammunition storage compartment.
Variety
Brainerd man charged after killing bear in Red Lake
A Brainerd man was charged Friday with federal misdemeanor counts of wildlife trafficking and trespassing on Indian lands after he allegedly shot and killed a bear on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.
National
Saudi student opens fire at Florida Naval base, killing 3
An aviation student from Saudi Arabia opened fire in a classroom at the Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday morning, killing three people in an attack the Saudi government quickly condemned and that U.S. officials were investigating for possible links to terrorism.
National
Pork industry sues over California law on animal confinement
The pork industry is challenging the constitutionality of a voter-approved California measure that will prohibit the sale of meat products from hogs born to sows confined in spaces that don't meet new minimum size requirements.
National
As Dems zero in on White House, Trump racks up court losses
President Donald Trump knows he has fierce Democratic adversaries in Congress. But there is also ample push-back from the Judiciary branch, where black-robed judges who sit in courtrooms just blocks from the Capitol and in New York City have repudiated his view of executive power.