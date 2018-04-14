More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Wisconsin state Sen. Dave Craig won't run for Ryan's seat
Wisconsin state Sen. Dave Craig says he won't run for the congressional seat being vacated by House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Local
'Historic' blizzard hits Twin Cities
Snow falling at 1 to 2 inches per hour and 50-mph wind gusts are creating whiteout conditions. Eight to 15 inches of snow is expected, and travel is discouraged. Flights are grounded at MSP Airport, and Sunday's Twins game is called off.
Local
Minnesota cities, counties paid $60.8M in police misconduct claims in past decade
Minnesota cities and counties paid 933 claims in 11 years.
Local
Storm blasts central US with snow, ice and wind, killing 3
A storm system stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes has buffeted the central U.S. with heavy snow, winds, rain and hail, forcing flight cancellations, creating treacherous road conditions and killing at least three people, including a sleeping 2-year-old Louisiana girl.
Local
'Hoosiers' with robots: Small towns play big in Minnesota high school robotics
A team from tiny Greenbush, Minn., regularly takes on the biggest schools in the state and the nation — and beats them.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.