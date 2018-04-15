More from Star Tribune
South Metro
Snow to taper off later today before storm comes to a close
Saturday's metro snowfall didn't quite set a record for April 14, but it did provide one for total snow accumulation in April. Roads remained precarious, and Minneapolis and St. Paul both declared snow emergencies.
Local
'Historic' snowstorm winds down after leaving quite a mark
Minnesotans dug out Sunday morning from more than a foot of snow following a weekend blizzard that rolled through the Twin Cities. An April blizzard so potent that the National Weather Service dubbed it "historic" slammed into southern Minnesota Saturday and into Sunday dumping record amounts of snow.
Local
Wisconsin to start family treatment court to address drugs
A new family treatment court in Wisconsin aims to help children by more intensely addressing their parents' drug addiction.
West Metro
Inside the grassroots push for affordable housing in Minneapolis' suburbs
Advocates hope 2018 will bring more laws to protect low-income tenants.
Local
Spring storm moves east after blanketing central US in snow
Minnesotans slogged through a mid-April storm Sunday that dumped 2 feet (half a meter) of snow on parts of the Upper Midwest, coated roads with ice and battered areas farther south with powerful winds and tornadoes before plowing toward the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S.
