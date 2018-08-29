More from Star Tribune
West Virginia QB Grier, WR Sills ready for run at Big 12
Quarterback Will Grier and wide receiver David Sills worked well together at West Virginia last year, right down to announcements a few days apart that they'd return for their senior seasons.
Fresh faces debut for No. 4 Wisconsin D in season opener
As lopsided matchups on paper go, No. 4 Wisconsin's season opener against Western Kentucky on Friday night could provide at least one interesting storyline.
Taggart's Time: Florida State coach tackles dream job
When he was coach at South Florida in 2015, Willie Taggart looked across the field to the Florida State sideline at Doak Campbell Stadium and wondered what it would be like to be the Seminoles' coach.
LEADING OFF: Price check for Red Sox, Pujols done for season
A look at what's happening around the majors today:PRICE CHECKThe major league-leading Red Sox hope for good news on David Price. The left-hander exited Wednesday…
Chara, Guzman score in Timbers' 2-0 victory over Toronto
Diego Chara scored his first goal of the season in the 64th minute and the Portland Timbers went on to snap a four-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over short-handed Toronto FC on Wednesday night.
