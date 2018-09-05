More from Star Tribune
Golf
Europe picks Garcia, Poulter, Stenson, Casey for Ryder Cup
Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey are the European team's wild-card selections for the Ryder Cup.
Golf
Woods, Mickelson return to Ryder Cup as wild card picks
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, golf's most prominent players for more than two decades, never realized the Ryder Cup would mean so much.
Gophers
Upon further review, Gophers' opener provided plenty of highlights
P.J. Fleck had no difficulty picking highlights after Thursday night's 48-10 season-opening victory over New Mexico State, and three plays — one each on offense, defense and special teams — stood out.
Vikings
Big-time dream: Small-town Minnesota friends reunite as Vikings receiver, scout
The Zylstra and Essler families have long been intertwined through their children and sports at New London-Spicer High School. Now, the achievements of receiver Brandon Zylstra and scout Jake Essler have brought their community even closer.
Local
Junior college football player drowns swimming in Ely lake after practice
He was underwater for 20 minutes, authorities said.
