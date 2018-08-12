More from Star Tribune
State + Local 'I have no reason to tear down this man': Woman's son says he saw video of abuse by Ellison
More from Star Tribune
State + Local 'I have no reason to tear down this man': Woman's son says he saw video of abuse by Ellison
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Bote's grand slam in 9th lifts Cubs over Nationals 4-3
Pinch-hitter David Bote smashed a grand slam against Ryan Madson with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Chicago Cubs to a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday night.
East Metro
In White Bear Lake, what's old — the waterfront — is new again
With water levels back to normal, locals are smiling more often.
Lynx
Souhan: Lynx starters come out, and Whalen stays behind
When Sunday's game started, Lindsay Whalen took a seat on the bench. This was anything but usual.
Lynx
Lynx's two-game winning streak comes to abrupt halt
Seattle comes into Target Center and crushes Lynx with fourth-quarter surge.
Vikings
Vikings rookie Thomas builds a McKinnon skill set
Roc Thomas saw how the Vikings had used Jerick McKinnon, what they were going to be missing and realized he might be able to succeed in Minnesota by imitating a bit of what the former third-round pick had done.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.