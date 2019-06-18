More from Star Tribune
MN United
Kerr has 4 goals and Australia beats Jamaica 4-1
Sam Kerr scored four goals, one shy of the World Cup record and the most by an Australian, in a 4-1 victory over Jamaica on…
Vikings
Fans arrive in droves to honor Bowlen at public tribute
Some wore full costumes and others sported jerseys, including one Denver Broncos supporter with "P. Bowlen" on the back. Quite a few devotees stood in the rain for about an hour before making their way inside the stadium.
Twins
Twins place Buxton on injured list with bruised wrist; Cave recalled
The move is retroactive to Saturday, a day after Buxton was hit on the wrist with a pitch during a game against the Royals. So he can return June 25.
Golf
Henderson on "meaningful" KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Canada's Brooke Henderson, the 2016 Women's PGA Championship winner, talks about the tournament's significance.
MN United
Marta sets record with 17th World Cup goal in Brazil victory
Marta set a record for men and women with her 17th career World Cup goal in Brazil's 1-0 victory over Italy on Tuesday night at…