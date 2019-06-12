More from Star Tribune
Local
As PGA Tour heads to town, Blaine braces for the big stage
Thousands will pour into the Anoka County suburb come July for the inaugural 3M Open, Minnesota's first regular PGA Tour stop in 50 years.
Twins
Merrill Kelly, D-Backs blank Phillies in crisp 3-hitter
Merrill Kelly tossed three-hit ball over 7 2/3 innings, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Nine Gophers football players on magazine's preseason Big Ten teams
Receiver Tyler Johnson and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Gophers football team were named to Phil Steele Publications' preseason Big Ten…
Twins
Hamels throws 7 scoreless, 4 batters hit as Cubs top Rockies
Cole Hamels was sharp all afternoon — even when his fastball hit Nolan Arenado in the arm.
Sports
No arguing balls and strikes these days
It's both a rule and a reality now with pitch-tracking data.