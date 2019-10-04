After not speaking to the media for two weeks and missing practice for a non-injury related issue on Wednesday, Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs gave an interview in the locker room to address rumors of trade and whether or not he's happy in his role on Minnesota's offense.

