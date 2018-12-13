Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski held his first press conference since Minnesota fired John DeFilippo earlier this week. He refused to talk about being blocked to interview with the New York Giants or what the future may hold for him, and instead says his focus is Miami.

