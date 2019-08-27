More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins recall Dobnak; Rosario back in lineup tonight as long road trip begins
Dobnak is in his second stint with the Twins, who open a three-game series in Chicago.
Variety
Agency moves to curb chronic wasting among Minnesota's deer
Minnesota is taking a three-pronged approach to curbing the spread of a fatal brain disease among the state's estimated 1 million wild deer, the state Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.
Twins
Indians' Ramírez has surgery, not ruled out for postseason
José Ramírez's regular season is over. The postseason remains in play — if the Indians can make it without him.
Vikings
Vikings are kicking themselves after misses by Kaare Vedvik
The Vikings thought they had found a reliable option.
MN United
7 p.m.: Follow Minnesota United in the U.S. Open Cup title match here
The Loons take on Atlanta United in the title game of the 105-year-old tournament. Click here for information to follow the game and more about the U.S. Open Cup and Minnesota United.