More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Kaare Vedvik next in line to save Vikings from kicking mess of their own making
Over a year ago, as the Vikings went through the offseason after coming up one game short of playing in the Super Bowl at U.S.…
Vikings
Raiders receiver Antonio Brown loses grievance over helmet
Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost his grievance with the NFL on Monday over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play.
Sports
Murray loses in first round at Cincinnati in singles return
Andy Murray moved well in his first singles match since January, but not well enough to move on.
Vikings
Stefanski on Saints game: Pleased, but a long way to go
Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski says the offensive has multiple variations, which allows for a variety of plays and can utilize the versatility of players.
Gophers
NCAA amends agent rules to no longer require college degree
The NCAA has backtracked on new certification standards and will no longer require a bachelor's degree for a sports agent to represent Division I men's basketball players who declare for the NBA draft while maintaining college eligibility.