Twins
Ready for an encore? Smeltzer arrives, Stewart departs as Twins face Yankees
After two close games, including Tuesday night's epic 14-12 game in 10 innings, the Twins and Yankees finish their three-game series at Target Field.
Vikings
Vikings claim ex-Broncos, Jets running back Henderson off waivers
De’Angelo Henderson, a 2017 sixth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina, joins the Vikings backfield after he was waived by the Jets earlier this week.
Twins
Rendon's shot lifts Nats over Rockies in doubleheader opener
The Nationals dug a daunting hole for themselves in the first 50 games of the season. Fifty games later, they're right where they expected to be — in contention for a playoff berth.
Sports
Thiem beats Fucsovics to reach Hamburg quarterfinals
Top-seeded Dominic Thiem eased past Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.
Twins
Springer and Altuve homer to lead Astros over Athletics 4-2
Jose Altuve and George Springer both hit two-run homers to back up another solid start by Justin Verlander and give the Houston Astros a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.