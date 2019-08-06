More from Star Tribune
MN United
Minnesota United clears way to sign 18-year-old Uruguayan star in biggest move to date
The Loons will pay a $4 million transfer fee for rights to midfielder Thomas Chacon and made room for him by trading for an international-player roster spot.
Vikings
Sarkisian inherits Alabama offense loaded with playmakers
Steve Sarkisian keeps hitting the jackpot when it comes to quarterbacks and other offensive playmakers.
Sports
Live: Watch Gophers men's basketball play Stella Azzurra Academy in Italy
The Gophers men's basketball team is playing the first of three exhibition games in Italy against the team from Stella Azzurra Basketball Academy.
Gophers
After trailing by 16, Gophers rally to win Italy exhibition opener
Payton Willis and Daniel Oturu lead the Gophers to an opening exhibition victory Tuesday in Italy over Stella Azzurra Academy. It was the U's first of three games on foreign tour this week.
MN United
Philadelphia player's gun violence comments resonate with Loons
Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath and veteran defender Michael Boxall spoke in support of Alejandro Bedoya's call for Congress to end gun violence.