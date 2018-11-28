More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Los Angeles council legalizes street vendors
The Latest on legalizing street vending in Los Angeles (all times local):
On Black Friday, TVs still get shoppers through the doors
Even retailers not known for selling electronics often include them in their Thanksgiving Day circulars.
Stocks surge as investors hope Fed will slow its rate hikes
U.S. stock indexes rose sharply Wednesday afternoon as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the Fed might be willing to raise interest rates at a slower pace next year. That relieved investors who were concerned that rising rates would drag down the U.S. economy and possibly bring an end to the nine-year-old bull market.
Jane Fonda back in fitness business with Evine Live partnership
The actress and fitness guru has partnered with Eden Prairie-based Evine Live to develop her line of clothing, health and nutrition products.
Patagonia gives GOP tax windfall to environmental groups
Patagonia, the outdoor gear company, is passing along the $10 million it saved from tax cuts to non-profit environmental groups.
