National
The Latest: Graham tells Trump 'aim higher' after tweets
The Latest on President Donald Trump's tweets about four lawmakers of color (all times local):
National
Trump moves to end asylum protections for Central Americans
The Trump administration on Monday moved to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants in a major escalation of the president's battle to tamp down the number of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
Movies
Oliver Stone writing memoir, scheduled for 2020
Oliver Stone has some memories to share, not all of them happy.
National
Sen. Chris Murphy writing book on gun violence
One of Washington's leading advocates for gun control, Sen. Chris Murphy, has a book coming out next year.
Music
Cuban singer becomes pioneer of #MeToo movement on island
Dianelys Alfonso has a bold presence — brightly colored tattoos, spandex bodysuits, Technicolor hair — and a clarion voice that won her the label "Goddess of Cuba" for her turns on songs ranging from ballads to reggaeton.